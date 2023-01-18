Tobam Sells 395 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,613,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

