Tobam Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tobam reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $145.14 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

