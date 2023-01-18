Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$81.68 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPZ. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.44.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$21.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 31.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.44. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.90 and a 52 week high of C$24.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84.

In related news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at C$526,700. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $177,739.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 150.72%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

