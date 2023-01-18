Totally (LON:TLY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Totally Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON:TLY opened at GBX 35.75 ($0.44) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Totally has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.19 ($0.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £68.40 million and a PE ratio of 3,350.00.
About Totally
