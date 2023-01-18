Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$88.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.90.

Several research firms recently commented on TOU. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,977.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,634,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,506,594.32. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,634,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$559,506,594.32. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. Insiders acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,505 over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU opened at C$69.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of C$23.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$41.09 and a 12-month high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

