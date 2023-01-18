Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.06

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.06 and traded as low as C$15.16. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$15.32, with a volume of 76,106 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

