Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Travelers Companies also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

