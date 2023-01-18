Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Shares Down 0%

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Rating) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.95. 1,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.