Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Shares Down 0%

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Rating) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.95. 1,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95.
Further Reading
