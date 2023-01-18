Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $319.12 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $492.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

