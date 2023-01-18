U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.41.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.