U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOK. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 235.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after buying an additional 12,198,025 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 11.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,622,000 after buying an additional 7,779,441 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 39,333.9% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,943,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 3,933,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.30) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.52) to €5.50 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Further Reading

