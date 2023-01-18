U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

