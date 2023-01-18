U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 4.51. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,194,301.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 947,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,194,301.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,505,400. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

