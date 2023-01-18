UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €36.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €36.00 ($39.13) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of 1COV opened at €41.06 ($44.63) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.05. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a 1-year high of €58.00 ($63.04).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.