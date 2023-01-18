UBS Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 30,813 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,208% compared to the typical volume of 1,335 put options.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $81,603,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 205.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,105 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 185.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,355,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,392 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $40,947,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. UBS Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.