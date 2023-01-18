UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of UDR worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Insider Transactions at UDR

UDR Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

