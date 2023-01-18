UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,366,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $98,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 550.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 338.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.78.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

