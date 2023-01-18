United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.35 billion-$11.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.32 billion. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.15.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Airlines by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in United Airlines by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

