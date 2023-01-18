United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.34

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as low as $14.60. United Bancorp shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

United Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.