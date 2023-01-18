United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,225,000 after acquiring an additional 78,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,326,000 after buying an additional 93,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.09.

NYSE:URI opened at $388.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $393.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

