Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Unity Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million.

U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $120.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,431,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

