V2X (NYSE:VVX) Trading 1.8% Higher

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.21. 2,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

V2X Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of V2X

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.44. V2X had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $958.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in V2X stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.06% of V2X at the end of the most recent quarter.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc offers facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics services, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services to the United States Government worldwide. The company also provides security; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. V2X, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading

