Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 140,706 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,973.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after buying an additional 129,019 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 129,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 127,673 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,399,000 after buying an additional 106,212 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $147.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.15. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $154.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.