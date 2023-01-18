Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Vantage Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The offshore driller reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

