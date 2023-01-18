VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,065 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

