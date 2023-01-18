Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Vericity Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Vericity at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

