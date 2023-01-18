Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Update

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,100 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the December 15th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VITFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Victoria Gold in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Victoria Gold Stock Down 0.7 %
Victoria Gold stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria Gold (VITFF)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.