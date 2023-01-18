Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Update

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,100 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the December 15th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VITFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Victoria Gold in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Victoria Gold stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

