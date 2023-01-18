Victoria’s Secret & Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

