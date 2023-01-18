Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 327,265 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 327,265 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Northern Trust worth $98,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $133.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.59.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

