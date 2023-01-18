Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,918 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $92,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

