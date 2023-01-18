Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $91,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,003,000 after purchasing an additional 82,857 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

Shares of ULTA opened at $494.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $495.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

