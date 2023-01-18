Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,083,855 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,177,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,855 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of AT&T worth $110,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 101,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 20.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of T opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

