Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $92,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $445.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

