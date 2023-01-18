Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 168,037 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Hexcel worth $98,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

