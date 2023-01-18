Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Newmont worth $99,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

