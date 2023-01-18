Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $109,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

