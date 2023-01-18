Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $94,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

