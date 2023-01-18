Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,809 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $118,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.22. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

