Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87,029 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of CF Industries worth $116,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in CF Industries by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 430,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 315,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Shares of CF stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

