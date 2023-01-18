Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $106.67 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $106,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.57.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

