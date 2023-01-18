Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $108.73 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.97% of Sonoco Products worth $108,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 40.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

