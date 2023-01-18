Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $110.39 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Tractor Supply worth $110,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $218.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.08. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

