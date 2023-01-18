Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $112.88 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.52% of McGrath RentCorp worth $112,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

MGRC stock opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

