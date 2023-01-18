Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $114.98 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $114,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 34.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $642,211,000 after purchasing an additional 776,970 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

