Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $117.74 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $117,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8 %

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $418.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.46, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.