Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $87.28 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $87,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

LYB stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.