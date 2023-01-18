Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $87.72 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.86% of NiSource worth $87,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after acquiring an additional 695,846 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,034 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,767,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NYSE NI opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

