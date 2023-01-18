Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.47 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $90,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $496.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.40 and a 200-day moving average of $485.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $528.72.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

