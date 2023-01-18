Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $92.31 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $92,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,872.3% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 106,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,730 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

