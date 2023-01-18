Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $95.20 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of Signet Jewelers worth $95,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $11,463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 340.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

